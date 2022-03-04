Don't miss this beautiful and comprehensive transformation of an original city ranch located just minutes from downtown and in close proximity to easy commuting corridors. All major systems replaced, from HVAC to plumbing and electric and windows. The gorgeous original soapstone foyer and a light filled living room with wood burning fireplace greet you as you enter the home. A newly opened dining area and kitchen are to the right for great flow. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gray subway tile backsplash. Generous laundry area/mudroom added with access to the yard in the rear. Both main level bathrooms fully updated with tasteful tiling and new fixtures. On the lower level is a huge rec room with access to the outdoors and a large utility room with plenty of storage. Off street parking and plenty of room in the yard to enjoy outdoor activities or start a garden.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Monday incident that left the University of Virginia in lockdown for about 15 minutes ended with the arrest of an Orange County man on charg…
The Tina Thompson era of Virginia women's basketball is over.
At Championship Football Coaches Clinic, Virginia coach Tony Elliott shares his vision for building the ‘Model Program’
“I appreciate the fact that he’s a program coach and not just a football coach. He made that very clear in his talk today.”
"I think the challenge is getting the young people to not listen to outside noise, and give us a chance to articulate and show them what we’re all about and what the future looks like."
The newly minted Friends of Cville Downtown organization officially unveiled a new mural wrapped around the unfinished Dewberry building at a …
The truck convoys currently descending on Washington D.C. are a new version of domestic extremism using an old cast of actors. Some of the peo…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling them divisive and at times discriminatory.
Move to Virginia gives Curome Cox a chance to reconnect with family that played vital role in his upbringing
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
In addition to her prison sentence, the woman was ordered to pay about $1.6 million in restitution to her victims.