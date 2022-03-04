3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $695,000

Don't miss this beautiful and comprehensive transformation of an original city ranch located just minutes from downtown and in close proximity to easy commuting corridors. All major systems replaced, from HVAC to plumbing and electric and windows. The gorgeous original soapstone foyer and a light filled living room with wood burning fireplace greet you as you enter the home. A newly opened dining area and kitchen are to the right for great flow. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gray subway tile backsplash. Generous laundry area/mudroom added with access to the yard in the rear. Both main level bathrooms fully updated with tasteful tiling and new fixtures. On the lower level is a huge rec room with access to the outdoors and a large utility room with plenty of storage. Off street parking and plenty of room in the yard to enjoy outdoor activities or start a garden.