3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $695,000

Completely renovated historic farmhouse with gorgeous, modern 1.5 story detached Casita + exterior roof deck gives an add'1 747 square feet of living space. A private retreat for your longer-term guests or live-in family members. Off street parking and street parking. Owners have continually updated the property including the kitchen w/ Carrera marble tiling, quartz countertops & black stainless steel appliances. Newly renovated master bath. Slate back patio with established French herb garden and beautifully landscaped corner lot. Just one block to the playground, splash pad & basketball courts at Tonsler park. Centrally located with a short walk to UVA Hospital, the Downtown Mall and historic West Main restaurants and shops. 5 minutes to the new 5th Street Station and I64. Agent related to seller