 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $694,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $694,900

Here is an opportunity to move into a beautiful Kempton model home on a lot with a beautiful mountain view. To add to your enjoyment the property adjoins a pocket park. There are beautiful hardwood floors on first level and comfortable carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features center island, granite countertops and upgraded kitchen appliances with gas stove. the Great room with its fireplace and vaulted ceiling is light filed and dramatic. For those who work at home the home office is on first floor. Enjoy the large primary sanctuary with upgraded ensuite and oversized walk in closet. And for convenience the laundry is on the second floor. In the evening enjoy the sunset and mountain view from your trex deck.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

The $130.5 million project will be constructed on the northern edge of the Emmet-Ivy entrance corridor to greet visitors at one of the central points of the university's Grounds.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert