3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $669,900

Brand new energy efficient home in exciting new development without the wait. Better than new and ready for occupancy. Popular Kempton floorplan features 2 story great room with gas fireplace; Upgraded island kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious breakfast nook, pantry and stainless steel appliances; home office/study on main level; trex deck overlooking level backyard; Master suite with walk-in closet and updated master bath with double vanities. Opportunity to be part of this brand new neighborhood which will include amenities such as a clubhouse and pool. Just 5 minutes to NGIC, Hollymead Town Center, schools and restaurants.

