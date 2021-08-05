 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $667,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $667,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $667,000

Pre-sale custom built home in desirable city location in popular Greenbrier Elementary school district. Respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Standard features include 2" x 6" exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless appliances and walk in pantry! Community to include greenway park and trails along Meadowcreek. Walkable to schools and City's greenway. Call to discuss building this home or one that meets your needs on additional lots in Lochlyn Hill or anywhere in central VA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert