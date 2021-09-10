3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $659,500

Llandaff - 19 acres in Albemarle County The southernmost hilltop of Carters Mountain, 8 miles from town, overlooking huge farms, estates, and the Hardware River below. Nineteen acres, income-producing (3) cottages with excellent long term tenants . The property has demonstrated good appreciation over the years. The income is solid, the view is sublime, and the cottages are in good repair. The oldest dates to 1928, with new replacements over the years. Established 1/2 acre vineyard. One could easily build here, now or in the future, for it also has that Classic Albemarle estate feel.