 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $659,500

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $659,500

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $659,500

Llandaff - 19 acres in Albemarle County The southernmost hilltop of Carters Mountain, 8 miles from town, overlooking huge farms, estates, and the Hardware River below. Nineteen acres, income-producing (3) cottages with excellent long term tenants . The property has demonstrated good appreciation over the years. The income is solid, the view is sublime, and the cottages are in good repair. The oldest dates to 1928, with new replacements over the years. Established 1/2 acre vineyard. One could easily build here, now or in the future, for it also has that Classic Albemarle estate feel.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest made in Boylan Heights shooting
Crime News

Arrest made in Boylan Heights shooting

While in a bathroom in the restaurant, a patron was shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet entered the bathroom after being fired from an adjacent bathroom. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert