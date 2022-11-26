NEW CONTRUCTION WITHOUT THE WAIT! Brand new energy efficient home on premium lot in exciting new development without the wait. Better than new and ready for occupancy. Popular Kempton floorplan features 2 story great room with gas fireplace; Upgraded island kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious breakfast nook, pantry and stainless steel appliances; home office/study on main level; trex deck overlooking level backyard; Master suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath. Opportunity to be part of this brand new neighborhood which will include amenities such as a clubhouse and pool. Just 5 minutes to NGIC, Hollymead Town Center, schools and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia’s football season is over.
"I will always love that house," says Hamner. "And sometimes cold chills come over me thinking about the times we had there."
Last week, in the wake of the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players, Virginia Tech coaches and players knew their season might be abbreviated.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry remembered at memorial service attended by thousands at UVa's John Paul Jones Arena
Memories of happy times came easily to the teammates and other speakers who came to remember Lavel Davis, Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry…
On Monday, the university received several more communications with threats that were similar to the messages received on Saturday.
The suspect had a semi-automatic rifle, pistol, ammunition, magazines and a device used to make bullets fire faster in his on-Grounds dorm room.
The truck driver was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and not having a valid commercial driver's license.
Two pro wrestlers developed 'The Progressive Liberal' to be the bad guy at matches. Then the atmosphere turned far darker.
A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been released from the hospital, according to a Twitter post from his mother, Brenda Hollins.