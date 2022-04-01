This home in Bellair has a wonderful covered side patio, which is a great place to relax in the summer with a great breeze that passes through, or enjoy spring and summer rain storms. Close to Bellair Market, Foxhaven trail/Birdwood/Ragged Mountain trail systems, neighborhood pond, and so much more, all minutes to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville, great access to 29 and 64, this is truly one of the best-located neighborhoods in Charlottesville or Albemarle. Great bones, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, this home is situated on a private lot and is framed by a massive magnolia tree. This home is ready for the new owner to make it their own.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000
