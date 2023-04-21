Fantastic residence with an open floor plan and great location within the pocket neighborhood. The well maintained home offers One Level Living and is loaded with upgrades. Bright Living Room with Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding, Custom Plantation Shutters, and Beautiful Stone Fireplace Feature and Mantle. The over-sized kitchen has ample cabinetry with built-in features, tasteful Quartz counter tops, stunning tile backsplash, large island, and pantry. Convenient flexible Dining Area features wainscoting and additional windows and built-in serving area added by the owner when the home was built. Serene Primary Bedroom located at the back of the home has a spacious walk-in closet and spa like bath with large shower, double sinks, and separate water closet. A half bath, mud room with built-in, and laundry room with cabinets and sink finish out the main level. The second floor features a spacious loft with closet. Two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and full bath with tiled shower/tub are found upstairs. Large walk in unfinished storage add to the function of the second level. Enjoy your private professionally landscaped lot from the screened-in porch. Walking distance to The Center. Great Value!