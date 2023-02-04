NEW CONTRUCTION WITHOUT THE WAIT! Brand new energy efficient home on premium lot in exciting new development without the wait. Just 6 months new and ready for occupancy. Popular Kempton floorplan features 2 story great room with gas fireplace; Upgraded island kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious breakfast nook, pantry and stainless steel appliances; home office/study on main level; trex deck overlooking level backyard; Master suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath; 2 additional large bedrooms and full bath with double vanities; bedroom level laundry. Opportunity to be part of this exciting brand new neighborhood which will include amenities such as a clubhouse ,pool, play areas and more. Just 5 minutes to NGIC, Hollymead Town Center, schools and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Charlottesville businesses that had been using the name Spudnuts when marketing and discussing their fried, glazed, potato-based doughnuts…
Verizon Wireless customers across the Charlottesville area were without service for much of Thursday afternoon after a fiber cable was acciden…
A man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night near Fifeville Park in Charlottesville.
After a brawl at Charlottesville High School involving dozens of students on Thursday, the school’s principal has appealed to parents for help…
Mark Mincer, owner of the University of Virginia sportswear store that’s been a local institution for decades, died Saturday. He was 60 years old.