NEW CONTRUCTION WITHOUT THE WAIT! Brand new energy efficient home on premium lot in exciting new development without the wait. Better than new and ready for occupancy. Popular Kempton floorplan features 2 story great room with gas fireplace; Upgraded island kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious breakfast nook, pantry and stainless steel appliances; home office/study on main level; trex deck overlooking level backyard; Master suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath. Opportunity to be part of this brand new neighborhood which will include amenities such as a clubhouse and pool. Just 5 minutes to NGIC, Hollymead Town Center, schools and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $649,000
