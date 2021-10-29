Pre-Sale custom home to be built in the city! Custom home in desirable city location in popular Greenbrier Elementary school district. Built by respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and kitchen with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless KitchenAid, Wolf appliances and incredible walk in pantry! Community includes convenient access to trails along Meadowcreek into Cville Walkable to schools and City's greenway. Call to discuss building this home or one that meets your needs on additional lots in Lochlyn Hill or anywhere in central VA.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $637,000
