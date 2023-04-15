NEW CONTRUCTION WITHOUT THE WAIT! Brand new energy efficient home on premium lot in exciting new development without the wait. Just 6 months new and ready for occupancy. Popular Kempton floorplan features 2 story great room with gas fireplace; Upgraded island kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious breakfast nook, pantry and stainless steel appliances; home office/study on main level; trex deck overlooking level backyard; Master suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath; 2 additional large bedrooms and full bath with double vanities; bedroom level laundry. Opportunity to be part of this exciting brand new neighborhood which will include amenities such as a clubhouse ,pool, play areas and more. Just 5 minutes to NGIC, Hollymead Town Center, schools and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $635,000
