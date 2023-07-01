NEW CONTRUCTION WITHOUT THE WAIT! Brand new energy efficient home on premium lot in exciting new development without the wait. Less than one new and ready for occupancy. Home has large level private backyard. Popular Kempton floorplan features 2 story great room with gas fireplace; Upgraded island kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious breakfast nook, pantry and stainless steel appliances; home office/study on main level; trex deck overlooking level backyard; Master suite with walk-in closet and upgraded master bath; 2 additional large bedrooms and full bath with double vanities; bedroom level laundry. Opportunity to be part of this exciting brand new neighborhood which will include amenities such as a clubhouse ,pool, play areas and more. Just 5 minutes to NGIC, Hollymead Town Center, schools and restaurants.