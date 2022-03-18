3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $625,000

Rarely available one level living home in Dunlora Forest loaded with upgrades. One of the best lots in the neighborhood - backs to common area and looks out onto woods instead of other homes. This open concept home is loaded with upgrades inside and out including a whole house generator, hardwood floors throughout main level including master bedroom, upgraded stainless steel appliance package, etc. This Earth Craft certified home has been impeccably maintained and cared for and offers first floor living, a two-story great room with a fireplace, first floor master bedroom suite, main level laundry adjacent to master bedroom, and a screened in porch with an attached deck which is great for grilling, or just to enjoy the fresh air and wooded view. The full unfinished basement is roughed in for a full bath and has plenty of space for future expansion or storage. Additional storage/utility room on second level is finished and conditioned. There is sidewalk that goes from the community to downtown - such a convenient, central location so close to UVa, both hospitals, shopping, ect. HOA includes all lawn care maintenance as well as snow removal from sidewalks and driveway.