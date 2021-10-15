3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $625,000

Fern Hill is a unique blend of mid century modern architecture nestled within a certified wildlife habitat hidden in the city. Walk to shopping and restaurants and take an easy bike ride to UVA. The .8 acre lot is covered with native species which provide beauty and privacy year round. 30 species of birds have been spotted within the 40-50 azaleas, 15 different species of trees and numerous native plants. Children and grownups can wander along mulched paths through the woods and along the stream. Nature does most of the maintenance so it's easy for an owner to manage by hand. So many significant and thoughtful improvements have recently been made. (See document section.) Highlights are new roof, solar hot water with two Rinnai tankless heaters, high efficiency HVAC system, new owners' suite bathroom and new kitchen appliances. Interior boasts 9' beamed ceiling in the great room, radiant heated cork floors, dramatic fireplace, owners' suite private balcony with every room having great natural light and a view of nature. Brick and redwood siding and copper gutters- this home was built to last. Combined electric, gas, water and sewer bills are only $211/ month!