3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $624,900

Welcome home! This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath is 5 years young, has been lightly lived in by the owners, & is ready for you to move in. It boasts upgrades & built-ins on every floor. The large chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and maple cabinets with custom storage features. A large deck off the great room is perfect for your morning cup of coffee. The living room features a gas fireplace with slate hearth & mantlepiece made from locally sourced walnut. Upstairs the primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet w/ built-ins, en suite bathroom w/ double vanities, & tile walk-in shower. The lower level, feels light, open & inviting, is excellent for entertaining, working, studying & guests with the third full bathroom. There is also a finished bonus room great as an exercise space and added storage. From the lower level walk out to the covered patio and fully fenced private backyard that backs to woods and has been planted w/ trees, roses, herbs, and your own little blueberry patch. Don’t miss the main floor garage, no carrying groceries up the stairs. The neighborhood community features trails and a playground in the walkable/bikeable Fry's Spring, just minutes to UVA, downtown, parks, shopping & food.