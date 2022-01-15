Sought after residence in The Villas at Belvedere. Excellent location within the pocket community of homes. Complete one level living featuring Great Room with soaring Ceiling, Gas Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, Spacious Kitchen and eat-in area, complete Master Suite, Laundry, and on-Grade 2 Car Garage. Gourmet Kitchen with furniture grade cabinetry, UPGRADED appliance package, granite counters, beautiful tile backsplash, and loads of storage. Main Level master bedroom has a generous walk in closet, additional closet, and large master bath. The second level offers fantastic space as needed with a full loft, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus an unfinished storage room. Additional finished and unfinshed spaces in the walk out basement. Huge recreation room with wet bar and full bath add to the function of the space. Additional unfinished areas would allow for another bedroom and flex spaces. The home offers a wooded view in the back and flat strip of yard. The home is within walking distance to The Center and coffee shop. Schedule your showing now, you won't be disappointed!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $619,000
