3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $600,000

Fern Hill is a unique blend of mid century modern architecture nestled within a certified wildlife habitat hidden in the city. Walk to shopping, restaurants and take an easy bike ride to UVA. What a great place to live or have as a get away place while experiencing all our great area has to offer! The .8 acre lot provides beauty and privacy year round. 30 species of birds have been spotted. Children and grownups wander along mulched paths through the woods and by the stream. Nature does most of the maintenance- no mowing! (The wildlife designation does not place any restrictions on the property or use by new owners,) Many significant and thoughtful improvements have been made, including a new roof, solar hot water with two Rinnai tankless heaters, high efficiency HVAC system, total bathroom remodeling and new kitchen appliances. (See document section for the complete list.) Interior boasts 9' beamed ceiling in the great room, dramatic wood burning fireplace with copper hood, radiant heated cork floor, owners' suite private balcony. Every room has great natural light and a view of nature. Brick and redwood siding and copper gutters- this home was built to last. Combined electric, gas, water and sewer bills are only $211/ month!