3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $599,000

Open House: Sunday, 8/1. 1-3pm! Totally remodeled home on the short side of Elliott Ave. New everything: insulation, roof, siding, windows, two HVAC units, water heater, all new kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted inside and out. Refinished hardwood floors or ceramic tile throughout. Main level master with custom bath, two custom walk-in closets. Main level laundry. Open floor plan. New kitchen with beautiful honed granite, stainless steel, gas range and peninsula seating. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and a bright and spacious loft. An additional fourth bedroom could be added if needed. Covered front porch with mountain views. Level and private rear yard with a rear deck and tons of potential for a garden or a fenced backyard. Off street parking with fresh gravel. Exterior entrance basement with lots or storage storage. Walking distance to Belmont and downtown!