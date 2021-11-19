HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Lovely 3 BR / 3 BA, c.1958 brick home located in Meadowbrook Hills - one of the City's most desirable neighborhoods - convenient to all that Charlottesville has to offer! The Rivanna Trail, Meadow Creek Park, 9-hole disc golf course, Bodos Bagels & more are just right across the street. Walkable to Barracks Road & UVA, and just a short drive from Downtown. This solid, well-built home is in great condition and features: hardwood floors; living room with wood burning fireplace; dining room with access to a private bricked side & back patio perfect for dining, entertaining & relaxation; recently renovated kitchen with granite countertop, cherry cabinets & stainless steel appliances, main level master; Basement family room with wood burning fireplace; encapsulated crawl; and more! An excellent offering in the heart of the City of Charlottesville!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $598,000
