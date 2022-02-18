 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $589,000

From the sunsets and sunrises in the sun room to the magnificent magnolias in front, there is so much to love about this truly charming 1920's home in one of the best locations in Charlottesville! Walk to Dairy Central, Preston Plaza, Shenandoah Joe's. "You can easily walk or bike anywhere: downtown mall, UVA, West Main, Amtrak station. Two grocery stores (Reid's, Integral) are nearby. Dairy Market nearby. Two excellent coffee shops and two bakeries. A gardening store. Four (!) breweries. Juice Laundry. " Thoughtfully renovated from the studs out in 2007. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, open eat in kitchen, amazing screen porch, large bedrooms, two and a half baths. Off street parking as well as street parking. Nice workshop that could be home office.

