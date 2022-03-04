 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $585,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $585,000

Stunning, magazine worthy home has been extensively remodeled & updated. This home offers beautiful hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms/3 full baths, an open light-filled living room & den, and a heated sunroom. Don't miss the master suite, complete with an attached bathroom boasting a Carrara vanity, hexagonal tile floors & subway tile shower surround. The kitchen boasts brand new stainless appliances, a lovely dining nook, breakfast bar & ample storage & shelving. Outside has been equally transformed, the once wooded lot now offers garden spaces, sunlight, a grassy yard & multiple outdoor entertaining patios. Located in a prime city location, this home is only minutes to Greenleaf Park, UVA, shopping & the Downtown Mall.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert