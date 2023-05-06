This custom-built, modern home in Fry's Spring has all of the convenience and energy-efficiency of new construction while reflecting the charm and style of the neighborhood. An inviting open floor plan connects the kitchen, dining, and living spaces which highlight peaceful wooded views. The kitchen features painted cabinets, leathered quartzite countertops, floating shelves, and a large pantry. A custom steel stair rail leads to three bright and cheery bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. The ensuite bath is a one of a kind wet room with a tiled, walk-in shower, freestanding tub, and quartzite countertops. The basement offers abundant storage space and opportunities for added square footage. The large back deck, a great place to entertain or relax, leads to a fully fenced backyard. The covered front porch offers another space to gather or unwind. A metal roof adds charm and quality to the structure. Super energy-efficient upgrades include foam insulation in the attic and rim joists, blown insulation in the walls, Pella windows, and a Superior Walls foundation. Ting internet. From this superb location, you can walk to Fry's Spring restaurants, UVA, Scott Stadium, parks, and Johnson Elementary School.