3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $585,000

Charming, wonderfully-updated and move-in ready city home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Charlottesville, featuring a welcoming front porch and private rear deck for enjoying the peaceful surroundings. Sellers spared no expense when they renovated in 2018 using high end finishes including Carrera marble countertops in the kitchen and baths, plumbing fixtures from Ferguson's, all new Whirlpool kitchen appliances, and all new tiling in the baths. This pristine and light-filled property also features a fabulous open floor plan, convenient 1st floor laundry, spacious bedrooms, ample storage, and coveted 1 car garage in a neighborhood that's one of the best kept secrets in Cville. Amherst Commons was developed by RL Beyer and is truly walkable neighborhood in a park-like setting. The woods across the street are owned by the HOA, and there is a walking path that connects the neighborhood to Preston Ave. Approximately a mile to the UVA Rotunda, Downtown Mall, YMCA, Dairy Market, Shenandoah Joe, & Kardinal Hall (and much more!), as well as Venable Elem. and Charlottesville High School. Easy access to Green Leaf, Washington & McGuffey Parks and very close to a city bus stop. This outstanding home is a true hidden gem.