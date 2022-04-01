3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $585,000

Pantops Cottages at Jefferson Heights ~ low maintenance, one level living in a desirable adult living community, convenient to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Pantops Mountain shopping. This bright and open attached unit offers an open floor plan concept, providing lots of natural light. An eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar and open living/dining areas all share the bright and airy living spaces. Delightful outdoor living spaces include; covered front porch, covered rear porch leading to a spacious balcony and a ground level patio is located off one of the two guest bedrooms. The terrace level has a large recreational area currently used as home office space with a wall of built-in book cases, flanked by a large utility room and storage/workshop room. Other fine features of this home are interior columns, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, two-car garage and yard space on the side and rear for gardening.