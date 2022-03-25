3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $575,000

This 1 LEVEL CITY CHARMER ON A FULL BASEMENT is centrally located in one of Charlottesville's most coveted neighborhoods. Inside the classic brick facade is an amazingly functional & flexible layout. Main level features hardwood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, dual primary bedroom suites + 3rd bedroom & full bath. There are multiple options for home office spaces along w/ high speed internet for those working remotely. Sun filled 4 season porch opens out onto outdoor living spaces. Home is set above & away from the street on a quiet, private lot w/ ample parking. Landscaped, fenced yard is bound by a stately brick garden wall & backs to mature hardwoods. Large finished basement w/ 1/2 bath & gas fireplace is a perfect spot for office, gym, theater, playroom and/or game room. The remaining unfinished area of the basement provides over 600sf of storage. Extremely convenient location close to Downtown & UVA w/ easy access to YMCA, Rivanna Trail system & Greenbrier & McIntire Parks. Recent updates include new flooring in basement '22 + sunroom & hall bath '19; dishwasher '19; water heater '17. Roof replaced in '10 w/ 40 yr shingle, rear roof redone in '20. Home offers ability to expand + some ADA accessibility features.