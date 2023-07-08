Only ONE YEAR old and better than new single family home with modern living space indoors and private outdoors to enjoy! End lot with fully fenced in back yard in the Riverwood Neighborhood, just a 20 minute drive to downtown C'ville and UVA Hospital. Open concept floor plan with upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. So many windows pour in natural light to the family room. The kitchen features granite counters, white subway backsplash, pantry, touchless kitchen faucet and stainless appliances. A view of the back yard with a couple steps to a patio for grilling and enjoying the outdoors is just off of the family room. The two story shiplap accent wall at the foyer stretches up to the loft space with overlooking railing on the 2nd floor. The spacious primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and 5 piece primary bathroom (double vanity, soaking tub, tile shower and water closet). The fully finished basement has a rec room, full bathroom and 4th room that could be used as a guest bedroom/office/hobby or workout room. Walking distance to one of the neighborhood parks with playground, basketball court and access to trails. HERS Energry score of 59.