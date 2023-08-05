The like new Pickering, which was once the model, offers complete one level living with a split bedroom design. The gourmet kitchen includes a professional design with full overlay white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and Kohler plumbing fixtures. Wide plank hardwood flooring throughout the entire main living area and owners suite. Enjoy the propane fireplace on those chilly nights. Built with Green living features in mind, this home includes a Carrier HVAC, Navien Tankless water heater, Low E windows and a whole house air cycler for improved air quality.
3 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $565,000
