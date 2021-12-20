3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $560,000

Enjoy all the amenities that Dunlora has to offer and so convenient to EVERYTHING! One owner home offers one level living with the master BR on the main level. Full walk out basement with large rec room space, extra frig, bar area and 1/2 bath. Large Work shop space for all your creative activities and storage galore. The second story has 2 more bedrooms and an inviting sunny loft area, full bath and walk in storage. The library on the main level is perfectly set up for all your home office needs, Laundry room has full size washer and dryer, a large laundry sink and storage. The main level garage makes access a breeze. Enjoy the deck off the eat in kitchen, gas fire place and walk in Closets. The home owners assortation that takes care of your lawn, cleans your gutters, removes the leaves and trash pick up!! Walking paths, swimming pool and clubhouse are there for your enjoyment. xfinity available for internet.