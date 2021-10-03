3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $559,900

Model home for sale in Belmont Point accessible to I64 corridor, 5th Street Station, in the city! The Meridian is an exciting INVESTMENT opportunity which includes a monthly lease back from us until Summer 2022 and includes the furniture. The Meridian has a contemporary exterior with double porches on the front, 2 story living with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The chef's kitchen has granite countertops, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The large open-concept first floor includes a large family room with a fireplace, laminate flooring and a spacious dining area. The primary bedroom features a sliding glass door that leads to a trex porch, frameless tile shower, double vanity and large walk in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath that complete the second level. This home is Pearl Gold Certified and has a HERS score 53 for energy efficiency, done by a third party. Actual photos.