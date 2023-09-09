Come check out this beautiful new home tucked in the back of the Riverwood neighborhood in northern Albemarle County. Built just last year, this home has all the perks of new construction without the wait! From the moment you walk in, the beautiful luxury plank vinyl floor throughout the main level provides a clean and finished look. The living room with a gas fireplace, leads into an open kitchen with quartz countertops, subway backsplash, stainless steel appliances, as well as additional cabinets and counter space that makes for a perfect coffee bar or built-in buffet. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with a tray ceiling, ensuite master bath, two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom and a conveniently located laundry room. In the basement, there is a large family room, a bonus room/office, and full bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced allowing for privacy. Conveniently located close to NGIC/DIA, the Hollymead Town Center, and less than 20 minutes from UVA/downtown, you will never be far from work or play. Ask your agent about this home's assumable VA loan that is currently set at a 4.125% interest rate. Schedule a showing today!!