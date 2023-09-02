Cascadia. An amenity rich, walkable community convenient to Downtown Cville. This beautifully maintained home features a first floor owner's suite and offers low maintenance and energy efficiency verified by Pearl Certification. The main level is an open concept plan with a 2 story family room, eat in kitchen with dining area plus main level laundry and mud room. The spacious owner's suite has a double vanity, large shower and walk in closet. Upstairs there is a large flexible loft space perfect for many uses. 2 additional bedrooms plus a flex room for office or 4th bedroom. The professionally managed HOA covers the yard maintenance, pool, clubhouse, playgrounds, and trash removal.