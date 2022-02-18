 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

Maintenance free, end-unit home on the best lot available in Dunlora Forest! This home is perfectly situated right next to the Rivanna Trail system with easy access to Pen Park boasting amazing wooded views from the rear deck or back patio. Special features include hardwood floors throughout the main level, a first floor master with a luxurious bath and walk-in closet, second floor with a loft, 2 bedrooms, full bath and a home office. The basement boasts a large rec room/family room with a fireplace, full bath, a beautiful bar for entertaining and an unfinished room for storage!

