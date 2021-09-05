3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

The brightest of blue c.1920 Fry’s Spring! Remodeled top to bottom, this unique property blends Fry’s Spring history with lots of modern features! You won’t believe the natural light you get throughout the house! The great room includes a wood-burning fireplace and opens to a kitchen with gas range and a huge island. Large master suite addition with a seating area, huge 3rd bedroom is currently used as a studio opens to a backyard retreat. With windows everywhere, you’ll always have a great view! See a list of recent improvements. And if you ever wanted to actually leave your home, you’re a short walk away from Fry’s Spring Beach Club, UVA, and Johnson Elementary, have a bus stop just around the corner.