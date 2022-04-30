Gorgeous city home! Great UVA location. Blocks from Main Street, Rugby, UVA Medical Center, Dairy Market and the Downtown Mall. Like new, immaculate, open floor plan, custom kitchen cabinets with center island, granite countertops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Owner's suite with walk in tile shower, dual vanities, tile floors. 2 Additional Bedrooms with hardwood floors, a full bath, and laundry complete the 2nd level. Rear patio with great fenced in yard. Security system. Incredible revenue from Air B&B. Can be purchased furnished.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Huguely, 34, was convicted in 2012 of killing Yeardley Love.
Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas is eager to start 'new chapter' playing basketball at Virginia.
The closing performance of Western Albemarle High School’s spring musical was canceled after several students at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
George Huguely V, convicted in 2012 of murdering Yeardley Love, is named as a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit from Sharon Love, the mother of his victim.
The main road is in and open, the first two building permits have been issued and families who will live in the first village are now choosing lots.
It was the final public hearing on Albemarle County’s proposed half-billion dollar fiscal 2023 budget but it was the idea of synthetic turf fi…
The crash, just after 8 a.m.
Kihei Clark has been essential to the Virginia men's basketball program's success, and fans should applaud his return, writes David Teel.
Your April 20 editorial attacking the Montpelier Foundation leadership is misplaced. Not every history museum in Virginia needs to be about sl…
History professionals at President James Madison's Orange County plantation make new criticisms of The Montpelier Foundation, and vow to fight on for enslaved people's descendants.