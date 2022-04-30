 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

Gorgeous city home! Great UVA location. Blocks from Main Street, Rugby, UVA Medical Center, Dairy Market and the Downtown Mall. Like new, immaculate, open floor plan, custom kitchen cabinets with center island, granite countertops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Owner's suite with walk in tile shower, dual vanities, tile floors. 2 Additional Bedrooms with hardwood floors, a full bath, and laundry complete the 2nd level. Rear patio with great fenced in yard. Security system. Incredible revenue from Air B&B. Can be purchased furnished.

