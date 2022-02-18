Just 5 years old, this modern city home located close to Belmont Park is flooded with an abundance of natural light. The just over 2500 square feet offers versatility and functionality many special details throughout. Entering on the lowest level brings you in to the foyer with space for coats and bags. To the right is an enormous great room currently housing a den, children's play area, and exercise room with high ceilings and large windows. The stairs take you to the main level with hardwood floors throughout. There is an open plan living room adjacent to the nicely appointed kitchen and dining room. Other notable features include a functional pantry, a half bath, doors leading to the newly landscaped flat rear yard, and a secret office area. The top floor, also featuring hardwood floors, includes 2 bedrooms sharing a hall bath, a convenient laundry space, and the bright and spacious owners suite. A matter of minutes to 5th St Station, the popular downtown and IX areas, or to commute via 64.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000
