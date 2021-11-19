 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,900

Meticulously maintained, move-in ready, brick colonial Ivy home on 1.06 acres! Oak floors throughout. Renovated, elegant, timeless kitchen features cherry cabinets, solid surface countertops, sub zero refrigerator. Three seasons room attached to kitchen over looking private woods. Access composite. maintenance free deck from 3 seasons room and living room. Large living room and dining room with an abundance of windows. Second story includes primary suite with walk-in closet and attached bath w/custom tiled walk-in shower and granite vanity top. Walk out basement rec room/home office w/ventless gas fireplace accessed from inside and outside. Low maintenance private yard with mature, beautiful landscaping. Roof replaced in 2012. Privacy galore! 15 KW House Generator, serviced every year. Tankless water heater. Open House on Saturday (11/20) and Sunday (11/21) from 12-2.

