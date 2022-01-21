3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,900

Prepare to fall head over heels for this pristine one level home that has been meticulously maintained and updated by its owner. Improvements include a new roof with architectural shingles, all new Andersen windows throughout, plus the HVAC and all ductwork was completely replaced. Hardwood flooring was added throughout the main living areas, including the kitchen, nook and in the upstairs bonus room. Granite countertops and glass tile backsplash were installed in the sunny white kitchen that also features professional grade stainless appliances, cabinet pull outs, and breakfast bar with seating. In addition to the fantastic improvements, you will adore the floor plan with vaulted, tray and 9 foot ceilings, walls of windows, split bedroom design and the new modern gas fireplace. In the back yard there is plenty of space to entertain outside on the stamped concrete patio that extends the entire rear of the home and is adorned with stacked stone retaining wall along the entire length. Beyond the patio, the lot extends into the woods and Forest Lakes common area. Community amenities are the best in the area and include 2 pools, fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, clubhouse and more.