3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $543,799

The Marcella Villa in Spring Hill Village offers a warranty-backed home, convenient location, and low maintenance living! Morning light will spill into the Great Room and Gourmet Kitchen of this open-concept-floorplan. Spread out in the sizeable main-level Owner’s Suite with generous closet space and huge windows. The second floor is built w/ two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a second living space. PLUS, this home is on a walk-out basement with 1,349 additional unfinished square footage! A 2-car garage, 10’ ceilings, and a Screened In Porch facing Carter Mountain make this home distinctive. Neighborhood amenities like the Tot Lot, Dog Park, and Pavilion with Firepit give you more places to play in Spring Hill Village! Late 2021/Early 2022 Completion. Similar Photos.