3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $539,900

One level living at it's very finest! Located close to town, this delightful home has so much to offer in every detail including a large living room with cathedral ceiling and sky lights, formal dining room with beautiful moldings, large eat-in kitchen with a wall of windows, granite counters, natural gas cooking, remodeled master bath with "barrier free" glass shower, extensive landscaping surrounding the back private patio, few steps, Suncaster custom awing, large two car garage with work bench, walk up attic for storage or expansion, High efficiency Trane gas heating and cooling, very well maintained and so much more! Please call your Realtor today. Shown by appointment only.

