3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $539,598

Only 2 Interior Marcella Villas remain in Spring Hill Village! Offering ample living space, natural light, a convenient location, & low maintenance living - what more could you ask for? Morning light will spill into the Great Room and Expansive Kitchen of this open-concept-floorplan. Spread out in the sizeable main-level Owner’s Suite with generous closet space and huge windows. The 2nd Level features two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a second open flex space. The outdoor patio makes gathering with friends and family a breeze. 2-car garage, 10’ ceilings, and main level living all make this an impressive home. Neighborhood amenities like the Tot Lot, Dog Park, and Pavilion with Firepit give you more places to play in Spring Hill Village! Q2 2022 Completion. Similar Photos.

