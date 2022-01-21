3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $539,000

Perfectly located in the heart of Charlottesville, this exceptional home is ready and waiting for you! HERS Index Score of 33, Pearl Certified Gold, this EarthCraft certified home's energy efficiency and quality will amaze you. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout the bright and open great room. The kitchen was designed with a chef in mind with plenty of work space and a huge walk in pantry. There is an abundance of storage throughout this thoughtfully designed home. The bedrooms are on the walk out terrace level. Fabulous fenced in backyard with double porch! This house is a delight! Don't miss it!