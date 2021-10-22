 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $538,900

North Downtown Arts and Crafts Bungalow on Wine Street just 5 strollable blocks to the Downtown Mall. Built in 1920 this well located house has great character and charm. It was built as an over under duplex. Upstairs consists of a Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen with 2 Bedrooms and a full Bath on the second level and a wonderful raised deck off the kitchen. The lower unit has 1 bedroom, full bath, living room and kitchen. It has its own outside entry and separately metered electrical. Heating is shared with upstairs main house. Potential uses include a wonderful home office, rental, in law quarters, or for house guests. The owner had a short driveway for 1 car but seeded it over. Restricted hours to show? appointment only. Showings are by appointment only and with restricted hours.

