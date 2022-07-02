3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $535,000

Enjoy a low-maintenance, three-year-old home in a dynamite city location. Sited on a quiet street at the beginning of popular Huntley, where construction is now complete, this modern farmhouse design features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a versatile, open floor plan. The kitchen includes granite countertops, a large island, maple cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs, there is a spacious primary suite with private deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and side-by-side laundry complete the upper level. Outside, there is a front porch, rear deck, fully-fenced back yard, and off-street parking. The home boasts high-end materials, including HardiePlank siding, Trex decking and an Eco-Smart energy efficiency designation, and quality craftsmanship throughout. Take advantage of easy access to all things C-ville, a neighborhood trail system, and proximity to Moores Creek. Mulching and grass cutting is included in HOA fees.