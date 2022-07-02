 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Progress is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by an anonymous donor that values the importance of journalism

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $535,000

Enjoy a low-maintenance, three-year-old home in a dynamite city location. Sited on a quiet street at the beginning of popular Huntley, where construction is now complete, this modern farmhouse design features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a versatile, open floor plan. The kitchen includes granite countertops, a large island, maple cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs, there is a spacious primary suite with private deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and side-by-side laundry complete the upper level. Outside, there is a front porch, rear deck, fully-fenced back yard, and off-street parking. The home boasts high-end materials, including HardiePlank siding, Trex decking and an Eco-Smart energy efficiency designation, and quality craftsmanship throughout. Take advantage of easy access to all things C-ville, a neighborhood trail system, and proximity to Moores Creek. Mulching and grass cutting is included in HOA fees.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Library board can't change name on its own

Library board can't change name on its own

“My agenda here is to make sure that this area's most inclusive, diverse and free community resource doesn't get sidetracked or handicapped by this discussion,” the board's incoming chair said Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert