3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $535,000

BETTER THAN NEW! Impeccably maintained and thoughtfully updated by original owners since 2018! One level living featuring a custom craftsman exterior, an open-concept family room & kitchen, gas fireplace, owner’s en suite, study/office with French doors. This gorgeous home is sited on a premium lot with a patio nestled in a private yard with professional landscaping and a custom 3-season insulated glass enclosed sun room. Terrace level includes a massive rec room, en suite and spacious storage room. Plus, enjoy high-end features: upgraded cabinetry, granite, stainless appliances, custom trim, engineered wood floors & ceramic tile, tankless water heater & more. Finished garage with custom work bench and a storage shed on its own concrete slab. HERS® scored and tested by a third-party energy consultant. Shepherd’s Ridge at Dunlora – private but convenient to Downtown, UVA and innumerable shops, restaurants & services!