Wide open spaces, inside and out! This beautiful 1 story home on 2 private acres right outside Charlottesville has it all! The cheerful foyer welcomes you to the heart of the home, a stunning, open farmhouse style kitchen, with shaker style cabinetry in white, an island with seating in lovely shade of gray, granite counters, decorative tile flooring and a wall of windows to view the back deck and yard. The HUGE living room can accommodate any arrangement of furniture, no problem and two sets of French doors let in plenty of natural light and give access to back deck. Outside, the partially wooded, gently rolling 2 acres offers room to roam, and has a very private feel. The deck would make a fabulous space to unwind or entertain friends just in time for warmer weather. Added bonuses are a back up propane generator and a hop, skip from Walnut Creek Park, Rt. 20, Rt. 29 and I-64. You'll LOVE this place!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $529,900
