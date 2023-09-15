Smaller space doesn't mean diminished style in this charming, two-story home. On the main level, windows saturate your conjoined family room and kitchen with warm, natural light. The open concept gourmet kitchen includes a large island and plenty of space for guests to grab snacks and socialize. There are options available to personalize the space including a covered or screened porch to relax on warm spring nights. There are two bedrooms upstairs, each outfitted with a walk-in closet, and the main-level Owner's Suite is designed for sweet dreaming and optimal comfort. Upgrade and finish your lower level to include a recreation room, den and wet bar!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,045
