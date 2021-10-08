Everything you could ever dream of in new construction in the heart of Charlottesville! This charming contemporary cape features beautiful, thoughtful finishes throughout that you will adore. A spacious 18 x 8 covered front porch welcomes you home and offers a wonderful outdoor space to relax on a swing, and inside. the durable yet beautiful bamboo flooring warms the entire space, and is found on both levels of the home. Generously sized living and dining rooms are open to each other and offer so much space for gatherings that spill into the incredible kitchen. This magazine worthy space has it all: white shaker style cabinets complimented by the darker color of an 8 foot island with counter seating, stainless appliances including a refrigerator, enormous pantry, and statement making bronze finishes. Quartz countertops are in the kitchen and on all bathroom vanities, and in the owner's suite, the spa like bathroom boasts a custom 5x6 tile and glass shower. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom with separate vanities for each bedroom to use. Outside, the back yard is nearly level, has seasonal mountain views, and the 18x12 deck allows plenty of room for grilling or entertaining. 100% complete and move in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000
