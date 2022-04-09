3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

Desirable Forest Lakes home features bright and cheerful spaces, an open kitchen design, Stainless Appliances . welcoming den , office, or children's play room is also on the main level close to kitchen and living area. Engineered hardwoood flooring and gas fireplace connect dining and living room. Enjoy comfort, in a low maintenance home with 100 sq ft back deck . Half bath on main level. Laundry and Mudroom off kitchen. 2nd floor Master Bedroom and Bath with dual vanities and 2 additional Bedrooms with additional Full Bath. Carpet allowance for loft with bonus den or activity space. Gracious walkout basement, theater, rec room, and/or wine cellar includes cabinetry, wet bar, and sink. Plenty of Storage in this unfinished utility room. Quality stone and Vinyl exterior. Very well built 2016 home has been well maintained. Owner enjoyed living in this location, and loves the natural sunlight and design of this home. For Lifestyle amenities go to Forestlakes.net for info on Fitness Center, 3 pools, Tennis Courts, Trails, Group Events and more. Afternoons by apptmt . Please call agent in advance. Supra Lockbox in place Tenants lease ends June 15.